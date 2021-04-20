Letter to the editor: Downtown's charm needs green space

One of the most attractive features of any downtown area is its green space. The green space next to the Episcopal Church is a part of the charm of our downtown, adding to its aesthetics and consequently bringing higher property values and taxes from surrounding properties.

Filling this green space will deteriorate the look of our downtown area and create a less visually and functionally desirable space. There are many buildings in and near the downtown area that are appropriate for development. There are a great many voting citizens who feel the same way. Doing away with the charm of this green space in downtown is unwise.