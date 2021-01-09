Letter to the editor: Downtown development is necessary

Editor:

Mayor Hall's comments regarding the proposed development at the corner of Bay and Glen are nothing short of amusing. Hall, along with the members of his working group, seem to overlook the much-needed foot traffic and tax revenue this development would bring in for the city of Glens Falls. Instead, they seem fixated on making sure that the green space remains underutilized and useless overall.

This past November, the Common Council approved a tax increase of “2%, or about 26 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value,” citing lost revenue associated with the pandemic.

Yet, Mayor Hall stated that it’s possible that the city may purchase the property in the future despite not having any long-term plans. The working group says they hope to use the green space for festivals and special events. However, are ideas like these financially sensible during a pandemic? Additionally, what festival, special event or activities could possibly bring in the same revenue this development would? Overall, the proposed development not only seems logical — it’s necessary.

Stefano Ientile, Queensbury

