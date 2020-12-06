Letter to the editor: Downtown church opposes project

Editor:
Dear Mayor Hall and Planning Board, the Church of the Messiah opposes plans to redevelop the property referred to as 20-0026, 333 Glen Street Associates, LLC. The proposal to construct a 64-unit apartment complex is an inappropriate use for this property. The proposed design resembles a glorified barn and does not recreate the grandeur of the original insurance company building.
How does Mr. Patten consider this a “restoration” project and how does this recreate a “historic landmark?” The “barn” will have no historical significance other than supposedly representing the previous building.
Why would a developer suggest building more residential/mixed-use units in a city where recently built condo/apartment projects around South Street are having trouble filling rentals/sales, including commercial spaces at street level?
Mr. Patten included a list of impacts of “Restoring Downtown at Glen and Bay Streets.” Regarding the “historic look” of the area, the property Mr. Patten renovated at 276 Glen St. is a mixture of brick, woodwork, stonework and concrete that looks out of place in the “historic” neighborhood.
Also, how does a 64-unit apartment complex alleviate downtown congestion? Many of the residents will have automobiles and we assume access to parking will be from Bay Street. With the automobiles already using the 333 Glen Street Associates parking lot and on-street parking by the recently rehabilitated buildings on the corner of Bay and Maple streets, more congestion is likely to occur.
Mr. Patten stated business professionals and retirees supporting local establishments will be attracted by the project. What establishments? Currently, downtown Glens Falls is a destination predominately for those who want to eat and drink.
Mr. Patten stated that he will need variances for parking, building height, greenspace and setbacks to build. If rezoned, the church will once again be encroached by the building. What purpose is zoning?
Michael Burke, Fort Edward
