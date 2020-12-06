Letter to the editor: Downtown church opposes project

Editor:

Dear Mayor Hall and Planning Board, the Church of the Messiah opposes plans to redevelop the property referred to as 20-0026, 333 Glen Street Associates, LLC. The proposal to construct a 64-unit apartment complex is an inappropriate use for this property. The proposed design resembles a glorified barn and does not recreate the grandeur of the original insurance company building.

How does Mr. Patten consider this a “restoration” project and how does this recreate a “historic landmark?” The “barn” will have no historical significance other than supposedly representing the previous building.

Why would a developer suggest building more residential/mixed-use units in a city where recently built condo/apartment projects around South Street are having trouble filling rentals/sales, including commercial spaces at street level?

Mr. Patten included a list of impacts of “Restoring Downtown at Glen and Bay Streets.” Regarding the “historic look” of the area, the property Mr. Patten renovated at 276 Glen St. is a mixture of brick, woodwork, stonework and concrete that looks out of place in the “historic” neighborhood.