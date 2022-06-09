Letter to the editor: Dow weighs in on dissolution vote

Editor:

I have, below, expressed my concerns with respect to your front page article, “Referendum to Abolish Lake George Village.”

I have four specific concerns:

1. Financial punishment to village taxpayers:

The three firms that the village asked to bid on the village dissolution procedures all noted, in their interviews, the same problem, as dictated by New York state law. Specifically, with respect to the ordained dissolution proceedings, where in the village residents would give all sources of income (principally parking meters) and all present assets to the town. But the village taxpayers would themselves still be liable for the present debts of the village. Principally, the $9 million-plus debt remaining on the new, state-mandated, sewerage treatment plant. A vote for dissolution by a village resident is, in effect, a vote to raise village property taxes.

2. Presently, when a village resident goes to the Village Office, or attends a Village Board meeting, your expressed thoughts will be heard. Are you ever heard at the county level? At the state level? At the national level? Of course not.

3. The petition to dissolve was circulated most quietly, a stealth petition. No one at the Village Office had heard of it prior to its presentation. My family, all village residents, no one in our company was ever approached. The Town Office never knew this petition was coming. The signatories were carefully selected.

4. On an emotional level. I, now 86, have been coming to Lake George Village since I was 6 years old. In 1964, out of the Navy, I came to the village to reside. I am tremendously proud to be a village resident. Our village is known throughout our country as offering wonderful family vacations. Do I wish Lake George Village to disappear from the maps of America? Of course not.

William Dow, Lake George village resident, president of Lake George Steamboat Co.

