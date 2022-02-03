 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Doolittle touched minds and spirits

Editor: 

I saved my Post-Star from Jan. 4 for one reason only. It contains an article from Will Doolittle announcing his retirement. In it, he details the joys and satisfaction from his years of writing for the paper. He takes the time to thank people for reading his words, calls it a privilege to have written for us.

I am writing to thank you, Will, for your contribution to all of our lives. Your articles over the years have been a source of knowledge, of joy, sometimes even inspiration to myself and the entire community. In my many years of reading The Post Star, only a few journalists have had the same level of impact on our collective minds and spirits. Ken Tingley and Mark Freeman come to my mind specifically.

It is, therefore, with more than a touch of sadness that we must wish you well in your retirement. Your writing has contributed to the betterment of the entire community. It is we, who owe you a special thank you.

A grateful readership sends you its best thoughts.

People are also reading…

Ronald R. Johnson, Hudson Falls

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News