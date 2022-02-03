Letter to the editor: Doolittle touched minds and spirits

Editor:

I saved my Post-Star from Jan. 4 for one reason only. It contains an article from Will Doolittle announcing his retirement. In it, he details the joys and satisfaction from his years of writing for the paper. He takes the time to thank people for reading his words, calls it a privilege to have written for us.

I am writing to thank you, Will, for your contribution to all of our lives. Your articles over the years have been a source of knowledge, of joy, sometimes even inspiration to myself and the entire community. In my many years of reading The Post Star, only a few journalists have had the same level of impact on our collective minds and spirits. Ken Tingley and Mark Freeman come to my mind specifically.

It is, therefore, with more than a touch of sadness that we must wish you well in your retirement. Your writing has contributed to the betterment of the entire community. It is we, who owe you a special thank you.

A grateful readership sends you its best thoughts.

Ronald R. Johnson, Hudson Falls

