Letter to the editor: Doolittle raid was historical

Letter to the editor: Doolittle raid was historical

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

While I recognize differences in what constitutes true patriotism among many otherwise close brothers, this U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam era (who served as an equipment-checker for Navy Seals in a failed mission to recover Cdr. Edwin Bucher of the USS Pueblo) finds it hard to believe that you can ignore Jimmy Doolittle’s attack on Tokyo in your list of “Today in history" on April 18 in 1942.

That date turned the tide of World War II and made many believe that America would prevail in World War II by raising the flag of morale. As the great hymn sings, “Let courage rise with danger and strength — to strength oppose.” This day the noise of battle, the next the victory song.

Jim Knapp, Plattsburgh

US Navy Veteran — Vietnam ERA

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News