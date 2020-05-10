Letter to the editor: Doolittle raid was historical

Editor:
While I recognize differences in what constitutes true patriotism among many otherwise close brothers, this U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam era (who served as an equipment-checker for Navy Seals in a failed mission to recover Cdr. Edwin Bucher of the USS Pueblo) finds it hard to believe that you can ignore Jimmy Doolittle’s attack on Tokyo in your list of “Today in history" on April 18 in 1942.
That date turned the tide of World War II and made many believe that America would prevail in World War II by raising the flag of morale. As the great hymn sings, “Let courage rise with danger and strength — to strength oppose.” This day the noise of battle, the next the victory song.
Jim Knapp, Plattsburgh
US Navy Veteran — Vietnam ERA
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!