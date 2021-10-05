Letter to the editor: Don't wait so long for septic inspections

Editor:

Regarding the mixed reviews for the long ongoing septic article:

If the intent of the possible new law/ordinance is to protect waterbodies, why wait? The water isn't going to get better by waiting for a land transfer.

It's a political punt, buying time, and still the water quality suffers. I think as much effort should be made toward state and federal funding to identify problem lands, with the intent of helping landowners mitigate failing septics, rather than waiting a lifetime for transfer.

Bill Pugh, Clinton Corners

