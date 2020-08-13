Letter to the editor: Don't vote this fall with blinders on

We are getting close to post time and not at the race track but at the polls. It’s our chance as Americans to change our country for the better. The people that are running for office want to get the bad guys out and put the good guys in. We as Americans can do all the above by voting for the good guys. The only thing we have to do is to read all about the people that are now in the office and see how good or bad they are.

We also have to read about the people that want to get into office and want to do what is good for America and all Americans, it’s that easy. We can have our country, our government do the right thing for us. Now the only thing we have to do is look up, read up and check out the ones in office and the ones that want to go into office, find out who is best for the job and vote them in. Now you can see how we can change our government for the better for our country and our people. Don’t vote blind, vote with knowledge, not with blinders on.