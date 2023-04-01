I'm sure that most are aware of Judge (Robert) Muller's ruling on ProcellaCOR. With that in mind, I'd like to point out a few items for your consideration to stop Adirondack Park Agency & Lake George Park Commission from continuing to try and put this potentially harmful herbicide into Lake George.

Is ProcellaCOR the new DDT? A brief history of DDT was that it started to be used in 1945 and was banned by the federal government in 1972. Its effect on women were breast cancer, increased obesity and testicular cancer in men. Barbara Cohn, director and senior research scientist at Public Health Institute in Berkley Ca., "fears that we won't learn until decades from now about chemicals being used that could be doing irreparable harm to our health and there can be long-term effects that you can't see immediately. Exactly what happen to the grandchildren of many that were exposed to DDT.

Is ProcellaCOR the new Agent Orange? This toxic was used by U.S. Armed Forces in the 1960s in the Vietnam war. Agent Orange's effects on many were respiratory cancers of lungs, trachea and larynx in addition to leukemia.

I saw that 4,596 Petitioners SAID NO to ProcellCOR. Did you see any Petitioners say YES? I sure didn't.

Lake George is a Class AA Special Waterbody in New York. As you know it's The Queen of American Lakes. Why would any organization come up with a potentially toxic program to harm The Queen?

Three towns on Lake George — Hague, Ticonderoga and Dresden passed resolutions opposing the application of ProcellaCOR in Lake George. I didn't see any town resolutions supporting this POTENTIALLY harmful herbicide into Lake George. Did you?

Please write to Governor Hochul and ask her to make the correct and propoer order to STOP any organizations from putting ProcellaCOR into Lake George.

Steve Ramant,

Hague