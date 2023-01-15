Letter to the editor: Don't understand gun lovers

I guess I'll never understand gun lovers. There was a time when I enjoyed it. I was on the Southern Area (SACOM) rifle team in Europe when I did my stint in the Military Police. Now I could care less if I ever pull a trigger again. The times are drastically changed and the gun lunacy is exactly that. Lunacy. I pass many gun ranges up here and wonder to myself, why? Nowdays, you don't want to aggravate anybody. God forbid you get involved in road rage. Your life expectancy decreases dramatically.

No other country is like ours? The city of Chicago far exceeds all England or Germany in just one weekend's killings. What are our central and southern neighbors like? Despite all our gun killings, they all want to come live here. Nobody is safe here anymore. It used to be that we just needed to get the mentally impaired off the street. Baloney! Half the country is mentally impaired. Wait till all the border crossovers totally infiltrate. We won't dare venture out of our houses.

My neighbor and I have a property line dispute. He's got a gun, he can keep my property. We were treated to the latest stupidist nonsensical killing. A wonderful retired senior couple from right here in Queensbury were murdered in Florida. A girl accused of stealing their car has been charged in the killings. Good Lord, you need a car so bad you would murder for it? If ever our Constitution needed changing, now is the time. It is imperative we wipe out the stupid Second Amendment. The Iroquois are extinct.

Could you imagine what a country the U.S. would be if nobody had a gun? Let that sink in for a second. Good Lord....EVERYBODY MIGHT HAVE A CHANCE TO LIVE!

Gene Casella,

Queensbury