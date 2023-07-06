An open letter to congresswoman Stefanik. I implore you not to expunge the impeachments of the former president. Setting the politics aside, the evidence was more than enough for impeachment. I implore you to stop debasing yourself and by extension, our district for the benefit of the former president. It’s not too late to be on the correct side of history by moving on and endorsing a true conservative candidate without narcissistic and self-destructive tendencies. My family’s and my vote for you in the future depends upon your actions from here on out to the primary and beyond. We expect better from you.