Letter to the editor: Don't trivialize staying at home

Editor:

Although the present lock down may be necessary, public figures making condescending comments like, "All you have to do is stay home" or "You don't have to do anything except sit on your couch and watch Netflix" are astonishingly tone deaf and unhelpful.

Adults in toxic relationships are not safe at home, nor are abused children. For those who've lost loved ones but can't mourn with family members due to the restrictions, this is hardly a piece of cake. Nor are healthy folks sharing a house with infected relatives.

Others have health challenges that are mitigated by vigorous exercise, which is now difficult to get. Remaining inert is contrary to decades of public health guidance. Although it may be necessary at this moment, officials should not treat such a reversal so blithely.

After the September 11, 2001 attacks, some went down to Manhattan to try to help in any way they could. Some enlisted in the armed forces. Many others went to the Red Cross to donate blood. Even now, many people are trying to help by making face coverings or getting groceries for neighbors.