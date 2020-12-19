Letter to the editor: Don't throw away old flags like trash

This is not the proper way to dispose of old or worn-out flags. There is a procedure where the flag is burned in a proper and respectful manner, which the American Legion does when old flags are given to them.

This is to inform everyone who is discarding an old flag to please put it in a bag or clean container and either give it to an American Legion member or leave it by the door of the American Legion Hall on Main Street. Never throw it away like trash, it's the symbol of our country and should be treated with the respect it deserves. Many good men gave their lives for what it represents; disrespecting our flag you disrespect them as well.