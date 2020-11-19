Letter to the editor: Don't take paradise, put up apartments

Editor:

Where there used to be woods there are now apartment buildings.

Where there used to be fields there are now apartment buildings.

Where we used to walk is now covered with cement and apartment buildings.

And yet, I look around Glens Falls and see entire sections of town, for example the far end of South Street, that house forgotten factories, mills, post offices etc.

Why is it that developers only want to erect giant buildings on small pieces of green? Why not use their talents to rehab instead of tearing up green space?

There is a small chunk of green space currently being argued over here in Glens Falls. While I support growth and, of course, more money to the city, why that particular piece of land? It's already a busy intersection and home to LARAC overflow. Not to mention the church. And yes, I know that the spot once housed a large building. I grew up here. That was also a different era.

The newer generation of developers could, and should, take lessons from the developers who uphold the continuity and grace of the past. One only has to look at the Hoffman properties to understand that concept.