Letter to the editor: Don't take out anger on others

Editor:

To answer Rick Sawyer: I saw your letter about the need to prevent people from New York and New Jersey from coming up to your small town only to buy out your supplies from small stores, while we apparently are carrying a virus from hot spots.

I assume you spoke to those people with the New York and New Jersey license plates to see what their story really was. I dare say they looked at your New York plate and wondered why you came up there.

I also assume that your run to Bolton was absolutely necessary when you, too, should be staying home.

I understand your frustration at being unable to hug your grandkids. I can't hug mine either. But I try not to take out my anger at the world on others in the same boat.

I hope when you get a moment you can get someone to help you down off that high horse.

Arthur White, Kings Park

