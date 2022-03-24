Letter to the editor: Don't stay quiet on climate crisis

Editor:

I am gobsmacked at how little people are talking about the climate crisis.

My letter to The Post-Star July 2021 was about more frequent and worsening climate change devastations, commenting "how many wake-up calls do we need?"

The IPCC (the U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) report August 2021 sounded the stark alarm of pending human-caused increasing global warming with more frequent and intense heat waves, severe droughts, wildfires, storms and floods: a Code Red for humanity.

Dr. Leach in his Post-Star guest essay, "Climate change and human health," March 2022, stated COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine are tragic "superstorms," but "small potatoes" compared to climate change. He referred to the 6th Assessment Report by the IPCC in February 2022 warning of the increasingly probable planetary disaster.

This most recent IPCC report was produced by more than 1,000 scientists and unanimously approved by governments of 195 nations. The scientific evidence is mounting up so high it topples under the weight of climate and human disasters.

What are we waiting for?

Where is a groundswell demanding climate action from our elected officials? Do we feel hopeless? I find hope in working for the good of our planet, its peoples, its ecosystems, because it is good, and not because it stands a chance to succeed.

Is there interest in a local "town hall" sponsored by the city of Glens Falls and town of Queensbury with focus on how the climate crisis is affecting us (or will in the near future) and how to prepare?

If there is interest in a community meeting, North Country Earth Action would help to coordinate. Contact earthactionsquad@gmail.com. As we say in our monthly email outreach, "Time's Ticking!" We have seven years.

Diane Collins, Northcountryearthaction.org, Glens Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0