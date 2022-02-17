Letter to the editor: Don't report just half of the story

Editor:

So The Post-Star is still at it! Half a story about another low-life Democrat. An ex-governor of Alabama has his name on a university building. Unreported is the fact that this Democrat was a KKK leader. Why is his name still up on the building? If great men like Columbus have been removed, let's rip this low-life's name down! If you don't have the backbone to report the whole story, why report half the story?

Tonko? What on earth has he ever done in the forty years he's been stealing from the people of this state? Only the deaf and dumb would vote for this empty suit. What qualifies Joy to be the one to take his place? Simple. She's a Republican.

Biggest scandal since Watergate. But this publication sweeps in under the rug. The big lie has been outed. Hillary paid her operatives to infiltrate an American citizens' privacy. She paid to have the Russian story about Mister Trump set up. Not only was the 2020 election bought and paid for, so was the 2016. But Mister Trump foiled that first one. No wonder the progressives are so sour-faced. All that money wasted and here comes Mister Trump again in 2024. ... Still waiting for an apology from this propaganda sheet for the five years of lies! (Sorry folks, but you'll never see this letter in print.)

John Siebrecht, Queensbury

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.