At the March 20 board of education meeting, it was decided that the pool at Whitehall High School would not be repaired, and the area would be replaced with more classroom space. The voters are not being given a choice of choosing to fix the pool or creating more classroom space. It is a done deal!

The cost of fixing the pool was estimated to range between $230K to $1.78M. The cost of making it into classrooms was estimated at $2.7M. What a HUGE difference! This does not include the possibility of the insurance company reimbursing the school for repairs from the flood damage.

The next board of education meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 17, but no one is allowed to ask any questions about this as the BOE policy (By-laws 1510) states that only items on the agenda can be open for public comment. I asked to be added to the agenda and I was told that I can speak when there is a meeting just prior to the vote but not at the April meeting. No date has been decided for the vote.

I plan to be at the April 17 meeting with signs suggesting: SAVE THE POOL. I will quietly attend the meeting to let them know that we need to be offered a choice. I ask any former Dolphins, swim class attendants, family swim attendants, adult swim attendants, and any member and children of the community who support our choice to vote for repair of the pool or classrooms to join me. We need to let them know that their decision is not the feeling of the community members they represent.

Lynn Enny,

Whitehall