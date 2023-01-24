Letter to the editor: Don't put a 'forever stain' on community

As a 30-year resident of the town of Moreau, I'm beginning to see the kind of thinking that brought us the GE PCB debacle (complete with five years of dredging the Hudson) take hold in our community again. If you truly care about the environment, it's crucial you ask yourself if you trust Saratoga Biochar's claims of being a "green" technology. Their plans are to dump the end product on local and other farmland, with no real science to back up their claims of safety.

You need to look no further than Hoosick Falls for another example of companies (in this case Saint-Goabin Performance Plastics, Honeywell, and 3M) running slipshod over the communities they are supposed to serve. The "forever chemicals" that ended up in the drinking water of thousands are the same ones involved with the creation of biochar.

Do you know how this proposed facility will get its raw materials? By trucking (up to 50 a day at full operation) biohazardous liquid waste from NYC, New Jersey, Connecticut and others up the Northway, up Route 9, then through your neighborhood on its way to Bluebird Road. Even the cheerleaders for this admit the smell is horrible. This, by the way, is in addition to the log trucks servicing three paper mills, and tankers of formaldehyde that cruise by my home every day.

If Saratoga Biochar gets their facility, it will be a "forever stain" on a community that can't learn from their's and others' costly mistakes.

Herman and

Marie LaClair,

Moreau