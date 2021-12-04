Letter to the editor: Don't print mass shooters' names

Editor:

Recently The Post-Star published an article from the AP about the tragic school shooting in Michigan. There is nothing wrong with that and it is the job of the newspaper to bring us not just local but national and world news as well. However, by choosing to run a story that uses the name of not just the shooter multiple times but also a sympathetic photo and also the name of another school shooter from Florida, The Post-Star is contributing to the likelihood that another shooting like this will occur. Even worse was the decision to post this article, and by extension the shooter's name and photo, not once but twice on social media within a week of the tragedy occurring.

Mass violence is a complex issue with multifaceted causes, many of which, like the over prevalence of guns in our country, are difficult to tackle. But one thing that can be done to help prevent tragedies like this is for the media to practice responsible journalism when reporting on these events.

Studies have shown that the pursuit of notoriety is a motivating factor in mass shooting of all types but especially in school shootings where the perpetrators are usually young and even more susceptible to the contagion effect. The threat of copycat event is greatest within the first 13 days following an incident. With that in mind, I call on The Post-Star to remove these posts from social media and remove the article from its website and to practice the no-notoriety protocol going forward. You can find out more at nonotoriety.com.

Erin Harrington, Hudson Falls

