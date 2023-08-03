“He who says ‘I love God’ but hates his neighbor, he is but a liar and does not love God at all! How can a man love a God Whom he has never seen, and hate his neighbor, whom he sees?” (1 John 4:20)

I’m aware that many people today dismiss the Bible as outmoded and irrelevant — but that one verse can make people stop and reflect that what they’re doing is wrong.

When I worked at a local school — thankfully, I no longer work there — I had a student, a young lady, whom I had a difficult time warming up to for no better reason than that I knew who her aunt was, I didn’t like her aunt (sight unseen) and therefore I was ready to believe this kid would be awful.

She wasn’t, and in fact I have never, ever been more wrong about any kid. I actually had to go down to the restroom and cry one morning because I was so ashamed.

My work with this kid got me thinking: all adults, after all, were children once. Her aunt might well have had a teacher, when she herself was a little girl or a teenager, who thought the world of her, just like I do of her nieces and one of her sons.

I know nothing would ever make me give up on, much less hate, this kid I helped. If she came to me in ten or fifteen years needing my help, I’d do my best to help her: that’s my kid. Some teacher probably still feels that way about her aunt.

And, at the end of the day, her aunt and I are both Irishmen and perhaps related just that much: Grandpa Smith was a little vague on his antecedents.

James Smith,

Argyle