Letter to the editor: Don't panic when sirens approach

Editor:

As a retired law enforcement officer, I want to give some advice to drivers who may be confused about what to do when an emergency vehicle with lights and siren approaches them from behind.

I was stopped recently at a busy Quaker Road intersection in Queensbury. The traffic I was in was heading east on Quaker Road and we had the red light as did the westbound traffic.

I was in a left turning lane behind two cars, and there were several cars stopped beside us in the two eastbound lanes. A firetruck was approaching us from behind with lights and siren. As it got closer, I noticed a few drivers were attempting to get off to the side of the road.

An elderly driver next to me was panicking, suddenly driving forward, then backward, while cutting the steering wheel back and forth. He was desperately trying to get to the shoulder while almost hitting more than one car. Another driver decided to get out of the way and darted across the intersection against the red light.

The law does require drivers to pull to the side of the road and stop when an emergency vehicle approaches from any direction, but only if it can be done safely. When you are stopped in traffic at an intersection, stay where you are.