Letter to the editor: Don't overstep with short-term rental laws

The recent short-term rental legislation that the Lake George region is considering is very concerning for property owners. Property owners in the area have operated as small business owners for decades. I can only imagine how many property owners rely on the income from property rentals.

What defines a short-term rental exactly? A quick look at short-term rental websites locally would indicate this has been a cottage industry for decades. What makes a short-term property renter different than a long-term property renter, and is someone inclined to be disruptive if they are using a property for a shorter duration?

The comments about how short-term rentals detract from local businesses are untrue. As someone who recently purchased a home in the area, I can assure you that the seller, inspector, the bank, handyman, trash company, local home improvement store, cleaning company, landscapers all received and will continue to receive business that drives the local economy. As someone who recently watched Lake George have one of their busiest winters in years, I am left to wonder: “Why do we want to ruin a good thing?”

The local economy appears to be better than it ever has and hotel occupancy is even up YTD in Warren County. Why? Because finally visitors are finding comfortable and somewhat affordable accommodations that draw them to the area.

Why haven’t the towns and villages in the region considered monetizing the short-term rental and share economy movement by taxing it in a manner that provides income to the local municipalities in order to fund realistic protections that can be put into place for residents and visitors? Before local politicians make decisions based on unsubstantiated complaints from neighbors being printed in this newspaper, they should consider the economic downturn that will happen.

Graig Cortelyou, Fort Ann