Letter to the editor: Don't look if you think flag is racist

Editor:

I am writing this letter to whoever is sending my husband and me rude unsigned letters about our flag. We have no idea who they are but they have no concept why we fly a Confederate flag in our front yard. The letters are unsigned and a few out of state (which we doubt). They say we make our kids live in fear and it sends the wrong message. They quote Bible scriptures and the last sentence is always — “Take it down!”

So, because they don’t have the nerve to come and ask us why we fly it, here is a history lesson free of charge.

The flag stands for:

• 13 stars represent the first 13 states of America;

• Red represents the blood that was shed in war;

• Blue represents the tears shed;

• White represents — never surrender.

There is nothing racist about this flag! Others think it is because they want it to be! Nothing more!

As our banner that flies under our flag, says: “The flag stays! Don’t like it – don’t look. Problem solved. See how easy that was.”

Jo Anna Gilligan, Gansevoort

