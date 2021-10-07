Letter to the editor: Don't let Queensbury get destroyed by greed

Greed will destroy our lovely town

Editor:

It’s that time of the year again and all the “usual suspects” are running for town and city offices.

As someone who moved back to town during the pandemic, it has become clear that decision-makers on the Queensbury board are no longer are aware of the impact of their decisions on the charm of this once quaint town.

The best example of this is the atrocity that is Fowler Square on the corner of Bay and Blind Rock. For me, coming home after living in Albany, and going around the corner and up the hill on Blind Rock Road and seeing the foothills and then the Green Mountains in the distance was the “Ahhh i am home” moment.

Now, there are overpriced apartments blocking that, due to the greed of members of the Town Board. The greed blinds the decision-makers, who lack foresight into what they are destroying and won’t be around to see the true repercussions come to fruition.

Many of these people have been in politics since I have been in school, circa 2002, and have yet to have their egos quenched. This town is losing its charm thanks to them. Why would people want to settle in a third-rate version of Clifton Park?