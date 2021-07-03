Letter to the editor: Don't know much about history

As a retired white guy from the North Country, I never knew much about “Juneteenth,” except that it sounded odd and had something to do with slavery.

Much like the herding of Native Americans onto reservations, slavery was something whites did to non-whites long ago in a less enlightened time. We kept blacks in their place for the next century with Jim Crow laws, picnic lynchings, segregated schools and neighborhoods, until violent marches, protests and many deaths forced America to grant some minimum Civil Rights to Black Americans.

I grew up assuming ghettos, gangs and few Black people around town was fairly normal, but was content we had finally leveled the playing field. Then in 2008, as if to decisively erase traces of a more ignorant past, Americans elected a Black man as president.

As I headed into retirement in my little white corner of the world, I believed we were finally measuring up to that “all men are created equal” declaration.