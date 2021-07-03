Letter to the editor: Don't know much about history

As a retired white guy from the North Country, I never knew much about “Juneteenth,” except that it sounded odd and had something to do with slavery.
Much like the herding of Native Americans onto reservations, slavery was something whites did to non-whites long ago in a less enlightened time. We kept blacks in their place for the next century with Jim Crow laws, picnic lynchings, segregated schools and neighborhoods, until violent marches, protests and many deaths forced America to grant some minimum Civil Rights to Black Americans.
I grew up assuming ghettos, gangs and few Black people around town was fairly normal, but was content we had finally leveled the playing field. Then in 2008, as if to decisively erase traces of a more ignorant past, Americans elected a Black man as president.
As I headed into retirement in my little white corner of the world, I believed we were finally measuring up to that “all men are created equal” declaration.
But 2016 put the brakes on any illusions of racial progress. A “MAGA” promise addressed many resentments: the American Dream was bogus, liberal elites were socialists, the swamp needed draining, and there were too many brown people. What if whites eventually became the minority?! It became clearer that the racism we were founded on continued to infect our laws, policing, prisons and neighborhoods.
As white people, we don’t experience racism because we’re charter members of the social privileges that favor us. Yet evidence is all around: communities we avoid, prisons built for rural white communities, our white media sources. But so what? Well, maybe we just start with curiosity and honesty. Maybe we have the courage to put up a BLM yard sign and not worry about what neighbors think.
Then maybe next Juneteenth will sound a little less odd.
John O'Neill, Cazenovia