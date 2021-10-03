Letter to the editor: Don't invoke God to support bias

Editor:

The only thing to be really spooked about this season is the backwar belief that those who are LGBTQ+ should be shunned.

It was brought to the attention of Facebook users that Liberty Ridge Farm holds deeply in their belief that marriage is the union of one man and one woman and to quote: “and the farm is operated within the purpose of strengthening and promoting marriage.”

I may be missing the signs here, but could you point to where sunflowers, pumpkin-picking and haunted corn mazes strengthen a heterosexual marriage?

They continue: “We donate a portion of our wedding ceremony proceeds to organizations that promote strong marriages such as New Yorker’s Family Research Foundation.” If you’re looking for something to really send a chill up your spine, please visit that website and read all of their statements. It’s "The Shining" level of scary.

The “Foundations” website in Section 4 says, “Christians experiencing same-sex attraction to refrain from acting upon that attraction, to ground their identities in Christ rather than embracing LGBT identies, and to pursue holiness.”