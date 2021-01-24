Letter to the editor: Don't impeach although Trump deserves it

Editor:
At the time of this letter, charges of impeachment have been laid before the House of Representatives, accusing the president of inciting insurrection. Of this, he is manifestly guilty. His words and actions, or rather inaction, points to this.
Many of his supporters will cling to his one-line CYA request to be peaceful, but that is thin when the rest of his speech was so incendiary before a crowd so crazed and unstable. Only a fool would have expected them to heed it. That said, he should not be impeached, no matter how just that would be.
Politics and leadership demand one knows when restraint is wisdom. For years, neither Democrats nor Republicans have shown any, each demanding and conducting endless politically charged inquiries into the other on the thinnest of bases. When does it end?
Yes, Trump should have been impeached last year. Yes, he deserves to be so now. But one has to look at the whole picture. The country is fractured. Many believe his lies that the election was stolen, evidence, or lack thereof, be damned. Will impeaching him persuade them? Will condemning him make them accept Biden? Will it persuade the Republicans in Congress to cooperate with the new administration? Will it bring an end to the gridlock and hyper-partisanship that has plagued us for the past 20 years?
More likely, it will exacerbate all of these problems. That’s why, while Ms. Stefanik has largely been an embarrassment this past year, on this I agree with her, although likely for different reasons. A true leader has to know when to not strike back.
David Sherwood, Fort Ann