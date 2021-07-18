Letter to the editor: Don't hurt Moreau's farmers

Editor:

There has been an ongoing dialogue in the town of Moreau as to whether solar installations should be allowed in areas of the town where there exist prime farmlands.

Presently, no uses in any of the zoning districts within the town are regulated based upon the presence or absence of prime farmlands. The proposed addition to the zoning code would absolutely prohibit solar installations of 1 MW or more upon farmlands, while not prohibiting any other uses upon such farmlands.

That means that, within the R-5 zoning district, residential subdivisions, golf courses, municipal buildings, quarries, gravel pits, RV parks, cemeteries and many other permitted uses can be established without regard to whether such uses are situated upon prime farmlands.

Only solar installations would be absolutely prohibited, notwithstanding that solar installations can be constructed in a manner that preserves the underlying farmland and is compatible with the simultaneous use of such lands for agricultural purposes.

Rather than prohibiting solar installations on farmlands in the R-5 zoning district, the town should do what it does with the permitted uses referenced above — namely, allow solar uses with a special use permit obtained from the Zoning Board of Appeals.