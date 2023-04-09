The State University of New York Student Assembly (SUNY SA) strongly supports the New York State Legislature's One-House Budget, which emphasizes funding for SUNY rather than accepting Governor Hochul's proposed tuition hike of up to 3% for SUNY institutions. We believe that this budget maintains SUNY’s promise of high-quality, affordable education, provides an opportunity to prioritize funding for SUNY schools and ensure that they have the resources they need to provide quality education and support to students.

While we understand that SUNY schools face financial challenges, we believe that increasing tuition is not the solution. Instead, the governor and New York State Legislature must prioritize funding for SUNY schools in the budget to maintain their commitment to offering high-quality education at an affordable price. Access to affordable education is a fundamental right that should not be denied to any student based on their financial background.

SUNY provides a crucial role in educating the next generation of leaders and professionals who will contribute to the growth and development of New York. An investment in SUNY is an investment in the future of our state. We applaud the New York State Legislature's One-House Budget for opposing the proposed tuition hikes and urge them to continue to prioritize funding for SUNY schools and explore alternative solutions to address the financial challenges they face. We firmly believe that access to affordable education is a right, not a privilege, and we will continue to advocate for policies that ensure all students have the opportunity to pursue higher education without financial barriers.

Brennan Gorman,

Albany