Letter to the editor: Don't have an N95 mask — good luck

Letter to the editor: Don't have an N95 mask — good luck

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

When it comes to face masks to protect us from the COVID-19 virus – I am appalled over how we disregard commonly accepted information!

  • First we are told NOT to wear face masks;
  • Then we are told to wear them — but don’t use the N95 masks, as those ones need to be reserved for nurses in hospitals to protect them from the deadly COVID-19 virus;
  • It turns out that the N95 masks are the only ones that can filter out the sub-microscopic COVID-19 virus. Cloth masks and even surgical masks CAN’T do that!

I can order 20 genuine 3M, N95 Masks on line for $18. The problem is a waiting line that is at least three months long? Or maybe get two for $10 somewhere else. Once a mask gets contaminated, it must be handled with great care.

I see hundreds of face masks on TV and everywhere else — but never an N95 mask. They are white, cup shaped, and marked with giant letters — “N95.”

Now imagine, you are about to go on a crowded airliner with a face mask that will NOT stop the COVID-19 virus. If the virus is airborne, it will go right through your mask. For lack of a $1 mask — you’re dead meat! There’s no way you can get 6 feet of social distancing on an airplane! Or as a nurse's aide in a nursing home.

Now everyone has heard of “herd immunity” by now. So we wander around like a flock of sheep following the one in front of us and presume “that” will keep us safe. Good luck!

And by the way — none of the politicians in Washington or the security detail around the president wear N95 Masks. Good luck!

Ron Hintz, Argyle

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News