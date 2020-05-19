Letter to the editor: Don't have an N95 mask — good luck

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

When it comes to face masks to protect us from the COVID-19 virus – I am appalled over how we disregard commonly accepted information!

First we are told NOT to wear face masks;

Then we are told to wear them — but don’t use the N95 masks, as those ones need to be reserved for nurses in hospitals to protect them from the deadly COVID-19 virus;

It turns out that the N95 masks are the only ones that can filter out the sub-microscopic COVID-19 virus. Cloth masks and even surgical masks CAN’T do that!

I can order 20 genuine 3M, N95 Masks on line for $18. The problem is a waiting line that is at least three months long? Or maybe get two for $10 somewhere else. Once a mask gets contaminated, it must be handled with great care.

I see hundreds of face masks on TV and everywhere else — but never an N95 mask. They are white, cup shaped, and marked with giant letters — “N95.”

Now imagine, you are about to go on a crowded airliner with a face mask that will NOT stop the COVID-19 virus. If the virus is airborne, it will go right through your mask. For lack of a $1 mask — you’re dead meat! There’s no way you can get 6 feet of social distancing on an airplane! Or as a nurse's aide in a nursing home.