Letter to the editor: Don't give up on innovation

Editor:

Three years ago, I was diagnosed with plasma cell leukemia. This type of cancer is an aggressive form of multiple myeloma, a blood cancer, that is incurable but treatable.

My treatments, which includes some chemo, are unending. They must continue for the rest of my life and will always be weakening my immune system, making me susceptible to things like COVID and many other illnesses.

On top of all this, I am a mother with three daughters, ages 12, 15, and 17.

It is not easy.

This has been the greatest struggle of my life and yet, I am still here. And with the help of my treatments, I plan on being here for as long as possible.

We have always kept up to date with treatments and therapies that may have fewer side effects. There are always new options being discussed and built, making me hopeful that I can continue being here for my children.

I know Congress is currently considering HR 3, legislation that might initially lower the price of medications but cause us to lose out on medical innovation in the long run. For the millions of New Yorkers suffering from incurable conditions and their families, this is unacceptable.