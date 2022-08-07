Letter to the editor: Don't give away city assets to developer

I, for one, like the idea of adding to the vitality of our downtown. I do not like that the Glens Falls city government may give away prime centrally located downtown parking land, at the corner of South and Elm, to a private developer. The current plan seems to be that the developer will erect a building in the South Street parking lot, and then use other downtown parking for the building’s tenants.

This parking lot land giveaway is being pursued at the same time City Hall is conducting a downtown parking study to help them decide if there is a shortage of parking.

I suggest that the developer and associates build a below-ground parking garage on South Street as they did for their 14 Hudson St. apartment building. Also, the developer, as part of the deal, should be required to fund a significant part of the cost of building a parking garage on the Elm Street north side of their new building.

Yes, I believe in adding to our residential population in downtown. However, we should not appear desperate. In past years, Glens Falls has been depicted by developers as being hat-in-hand desperate, and that we should be grateful that they even think about building in Glens Falls.

We currently have wonderful developers in Glens Falls. These developers have not and do not ask us to give away our public assets. Please, City Hall, do not, as in the past, give away our public assets for private profit.

Bill Loeb, Glens Falls