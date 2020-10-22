Letter to the editor: Don't forget, early voting starts soon

Editor:

Through get-out-the-vote phone-calling, it has been clear that voters are not fully aware of two critical pieces of information. First is that in-person early voting exists, and in New York State, early voting is from Saturday, Oct. 24, through Sunday, Nov. 1. Second is that early voting doesn't necessarily take place at residents' typical voting place, even if a county offers only a single location for early voting.

For example, in Washington County, in-person early voting takes place at the Washington County Board of Elections at 1153 Burgoyne Ave. (The board of elections is now located at the former Burgoyne Ave. School in the Hudson Falls School District, another piece of information that not everyone is aware of). For more information on times and location, voters can call or check the websites of their county board of elections.

With all the controversy surrounding mail-in voting and setting up extra ballot boxes, as well as concern about the potential long lines on Nov. 3 up until closing time, in-person early voting may be the way to go if voters feel comfortable and are able to do so. Voting is critical to our democracy, and all voters should clearly know all the options available to them.

Jodi Frank, Argyle

