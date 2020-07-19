Letter to the editor: Don't forget about others who are suffering

Editor:

Let’s Not Forget.

With the Aviation Mall reopening, Martha’s back to their wild flavors, and summer fun coming into full swing, it can be easy to think that COVID-19 is over... But I reassure you, not everywhere is as lucky as Warren County. Across the globe, people are dying from COVID-19 every day. With still over 6,000 lives ending just yesterday, on July 9, we must ask ourselves whether we should sit around during our victory, or take action when we can.

Dedicating only minutes of our day to support legislation like the COVID-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 and increase funding for the next emergency supplement for the International Affairs Budget to fight COVID-19, will help alleviate this pandemic. Living in the safe haven we do provides us with both a privilege and an obligation.

Let’s help end this global issue together! Reach out today and show your support for the Borgen Project, a nonprofit with the ambitions to help end many of these global obstacles, by going online and typing https://borgenproject.org/. It’s that simple. Our preferred lives are beginning to return, what will you do to make sure the same can happen for someone else?

Jake West, Queensbury

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0