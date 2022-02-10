Letter to the editor: Don't disregard child's feedback

In an article in this morning's (referring to Jan. 27) Post-Star about skating on Crandall Pond, Dave Blow wrote: "Six-year-old Nora Kinderman of Queensbury didn’t want much to do with me Sunday afternoon on Crandall Pond. She was very content skating around with her new friend “Charles” and wasn’t really interested in being interviewed — or photographed. “I don’t like my picture taken,” she said to me after I cheerily asked if she minded. She then, however, told me how she could do a pirouette, to which I said, “Oh yeah, why don’t you show me.” She did. And the picture was snapped." I'm curious as to why Mr. Blow asked her permission first if he was going to take her picture irrespective of her preference. He was clearly aware that she didn't want to be interviewed or photographed. While that may have been disappointing, it sounds like there were plenty of other potential interviewees on the pond who could have willingly participated. Instead of pursuing the child who didn't want it and disregarding her feedback, Mr. Blow could have empowered her by showing respect. She may be just a 6-year-old, but she's learning from such encounters. I appreciate that Mr. Blow sought her permission, but it doesn't much matter if only "yes" is acceptable.