Letter to the editor: Don't delay screening for colorectal cancer

There are many things we’ve had to put off because of COVID-19 but getting screened for colorectal cancer doesn’t have to be one of them.

The Cancer Services Program of Warren, Washington and Hamilton Counties is asking adults to talk to their health care providers about a colorectal cancer test called FIT. FIT (fecal immunochemical test) looks for blood in a small amount of stool. You do the test at home and mail it to a lab. If the test is normal, you do the test again in one year.

Many people are afraid to go into a medical office because of COVID-19. Health care providers are taking many steps to keep patients safe. Safety steps include making all staff and patients wear a mask, screening staff and patients for COVID-19 symptoms, increased cleaning of hands and surfaces, and social distancing.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. This month the CSP is spreading the word that regular screening for colorectal cancer is low risk and can save lives. Screening can find cancer early when it may be more easily treated. If you are age 50 or older, you should get screened for colorectal cancer. Adults younger than age 50 should talk to their health care provider about their risk for colorectal cancer and when to start screening.