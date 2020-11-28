Letter to the editor: Don't cower indoors from deadly disease

Editor:

Today, I drove past an empty playground, one that at that time of the day should've had kids playing in it. I wonder how in the name of all we're seeing in the pandemic, what are we doing to the children? I wonder when the kids ever get to play at that playground again, will it be as it once was, or will there be hand sanitizer stations, only a couple of kids at a time, socially distancing from one another?

No matter who ends up running this country, we're seeing our kids dying, not in body but in spirit. Kids can't participate in sports, be with their friends, or even go to school at all. Some coldly say that the kids will be OK and they'll have to deal with it. Will they really be OK though?

Now with the holidays upon us, our leaders say we can't celebrate those holidays, to stay away from each other. We can guarantee though that, for many Americans, this will be their last Thanksgiving. Imagine those kids who will never get to see their relatives in person ever again, hug them and sit with them.

For years we were told to turn off the electronic devices at the dinner table, now we're being told to turn them on and have dinner with our family using those devices. When will it end?