Letter to the editor: Don't break those Faberge eggs

Editor:

At this time, I certainly hope all the Trumps are done with the sewing.

There may very well be a few Fabergé eggs in the White House to be found and hid in linings of fur coats!

In that extremely cold winter, there were millions of women and children lying outside the palace in St. Petersburg. While the Romanovs were inside, staying warm, well-fed, ignoring the pain and suffering outside on the streets around the palace walls and country.

History does repeat itself — the Trumps have five children, the youngest is a boy. Ivanka Trump and Anastasia are so similar — both royals, protected by walls, everyone knows the demise of those four daughters. Beautiful furs, ripped apart, the furs kept and the treasures sewn into their linings exposed!

Russians were not at all concerned for this family, they took all that was theirs, down to a loaf of bread.

I ask my heavenly Father (God) — wake us up. Before our demise is similar to Russia.

Patricia Kissane, Glens Falls

