Letter to the editor: Don't block the good voters without IDs

Editor:
I am flabbergasted by the call for voter IDs. Why, I must ask, would we want to exclude those without an ID from the ballot box. These are obviously virtuous people, exactly the type of person we should be encouraging to participate in the election process.
Those without an ID are:
- Obviously sober. They can't purchase alcoholic beverages;
- Care deeply about air quality. They can't register or drive a car, fly, or ride a train;
- Extremely healthy of mind and body. Hospitals normally require an ID. Pharmacies require an ID to purchase an assortment of remedies;
- Financially frugal. No bank loans, mortgages, or credit cards. Everything is a cash transaction;
- Without guns of any kind because they can't legally purchase either a gun or the ammunition that goes in it;
- Free of identification, so do not burden the public welfare, unemployment or Social Security systems;
- Not tobacco users;
- A group of citizens that, of course, do not gamble in casinos.
We should not only welcome those without identification to the polling place, we should provide doorstop to doorstop transportation to them.
Carl Tucker, Wilton