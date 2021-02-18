Letter to the editor: Don't be selfish when parking

Editor:
Imagine. You’re in a parking lot, and you’re sitting in your F-150, fixing your hair, and then you get out, in heels with your Pomeranian, and you and your friend throw a cigarette on the ground and waltz into the Cracker Barrel, of all places to shop... Not a big deal — except for littering, the cancer causing carcinogens, and a dog that clearly wasn’t a support animal. Pretty great, huh? Except you parked unnecessarily in a handicapped spot, and you clearly didn’t need to.
Now imagine, you are someone who just so happened to be having a good day, maybe you’re not too worn down from treatment, your knees aren’t bothering you, or you finally have your wheelchair-enabled van, and you, too, want to pick up some good country cooking. But when you arrive at the store, those front parking spots, clearly highlighted in blue are all full. You see the placards allowing the person driving the vehicle to park there, or their license plate has the symbol signifying the same ability.
But parked right in front of the store is that F-150, and now because of that able-bodied person, you must either go home, risk parking far away, and end up becoming winded, aggravating a certain injured body part, feeling out of breath just to get to the door, or not being able to open your van's lift because you had to park in a spot clearly not designed for your van.
Don’t be like the people I described in the first paragraph, I saw this happen. If someone is unfairly parking in handicapped parking, mention it to a manager. It’s hard to demand “let me see your sign,” but know someone’s whole day could possibly be upturned by this selfish act. It’s time to act differently.
Kyra Bennett, Glens Falls