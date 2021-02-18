Letter to the editor: Don't be selfish when parking

Editor:

Imagine. You’re in a parking lot, and you’re sitting in your F-150, fixing your hair, and then you get out, in heels with your Pomeranian, and you and your friend throw a cigarette on the ground and waltz into the Cracker Barrel, of all places to shop... Not a big deal — except for littering, the cancer causing carcinogens, and a dog that clearly wasn’t a support animal. Pretty great, huh? Except you parked unnecessarily in a handicapped spot, and you clearly didn’t need to.

Now imagine, you are someone who just so happened to be having a good day, maybe you’re not too worn down from treatment, your knees aren’t bothering you, or you finally have your wheelchair-enabled van, and you, too, want to pick up some good country cooking. But when you arrive at the store, those front parking spots, clearly highlighted in blue are all full. You see the placards allowing the person driving the vehicle to park there, or their license plate has the symbol signifying the same ability.