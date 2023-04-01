After public book burnings and massive censorship, the movement against liberty led the German Nazi government to send more than 5 million Jews, teachers, Romas, and “communists” to their death. Control over what people can read and think has been part of America’s history as well since its founding. Not long ago, the so-called USS Patriot Act gave the FBI secret access to library users’ data including books they borrowed and read. Book banning and control over what people think and read can lead to an ugly, dangerous end. Teachers are well-educated — they have more education than the average American. They choose their vocation because it allows students the opportunity to be fully and broadly informed. Restrictions on pronouns, denial of one’s sexual orientation, and bans on books that don’t reflect hand-picked and narrow values are dangerous to our future. Ms. Stefanik, if you believe in America’s ideals and freedoms, remove your endorsement of the dangerous Parents Bill of Rights Act. You indicated that the Republican Party is the “party of parents.” Perhaps so, but you were elected to be the representative of all of us and took an oath to defend the rights of all Americans. Perhaps you should read the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights before they, too, are banned. Do it before it is too late.