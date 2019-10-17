Editor:
I am not a resident of the town of Moreau, but if I were, I would be voting for John “JD” Donohue for a seat on the Town Board in the upcoming election.
I have known “JD” for a number of years and have found him to be one of the most honest, dedicated and hardworking people I have ever met. If he says he will be a voice for the people, believe me, he will be. If he says he will work hard and represent all the citizens of the town, he means just that. He is a good man who has stepped forward and is looking for an opportunity to serve his community as a member of the Town Board. I urge the voters of Moreau to get out and vote for him on Election Day, Nov. 5.
Donald H. Stack, Queensbury