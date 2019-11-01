Editor:
Get ready for taxes to increase! Mr. Kusnierz gave his confidential secretary a more than substantial raise plus hiring an assistant. She is making more than long time town employees. Also an assistant was hired for the assessor’s office. This board approved $8,944.46 for unneeded landscaping. Mr. Kusnierz has managed to only increase town taxes, marginally, a remarkable feat in spite of his handing out generous salary increases to some employees and fellow board members. Add to those generosities, Kusnierz accepted a $2,500 stipend for his work on the budget, something unheard of in previous administrations. BTW, Mrs. LeClair made the motion and the entire board passed it.
As yourself, Moreau voters, where’s this money coming from? Out of your pockets! Vote “JD” Donohue for Moreau Town Council. He has your interest at hand and looks forward to serving you on the board.
Peter Howard, South Glens Falls