Attention Moreau residents! It's an election year and Supervisor Kusnierz and his mouthpiece, and Town Historian, Ms. Martin have already began their attacks on Councilman Donohue.

At recent meetings, the supervisor has taken every opportunity to discredit and bully Mr. Donohue. He went as far as to remove him from his committee assignments, citing his absences at meetings as the reason.

When Mr. Donohue explained that the majority of his absences were in the year 2022, a year that was a very difficult one for him and his family, the supervisor suggested that he resign "if life was getting in the way" of his ability to serve on the board. At a recent meeting, Mr. Donohue pointed out that the councilman's position is part time and it isn't always easy trying to balance one's personal life, work responsibilities and town commitments.

At that meeting he stated, as he did the last time Ms. Martin questioned his attendance record, that as much as he enjoys his position with the town, his family has been and always will be his number one priority.

Ms. Martin took the floor and suggested that Mr. Donohue resign if his family responsibilities are affecting his ability to serve on the board. Really? Mr. Donohue responded that he would not be resigning and would continue to work hard for the residents of Moreau.

Ms. Martin has also posted false and misleading content on her social media platform in an attempt to discredit Mr. Donohue.

I have known Mr. Donohue for over 20 years and he is a good, decent family man who wants only to do what's best for all the residents of the town of Moreau. It's a shame that he has to be subjected to such attacks. Sadly, I'm sure there will be many more.

John Bradwell,

Gansevoort