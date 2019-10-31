Editor:
John Donohue came to my door last week. He is running to fill a seat on Moreau Town Board. After visiting with him, I know the one and only person I’m voting for. That would be Donohue. He was sincere, polite and seemed to be a kind, ambitious, caring man. We need more people like him representing us. Donohue is retired; he has the time and will do the job correctly. Please join me in voting for Mr. Donohue for Moreau Town Board.
Elizabeth Austin, South Glens Falls