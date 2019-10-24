Editor:
John “JD” Donohue is a man of honesty, integrity and a commitment to serving others. As lifelong resident of the town of Moreau, JD is committed to represent the people of Moreau as town councilman. Son of Kay and John Donohue, one of 10 children, he learned young what it meant to work hard every day. His father, a public servant, and his mother, an active community volunteer, taught all of their children that giving to others is the way to live.
John Donohue retired after 31 years of service with the U.S. Postal Service. Being retired, JD will be available to meet with citizens to help resolve community problems. JD plans to schedule Town Hall meetings to meet with citizens that can’t speak their opinion at regular town of Moreau Board meetings.
When I was town of Moreau supervisor, I would have loved to have JD on the Town Council with time available and a commitment to work. Please cast your vote on Nov. 5 for John “JD” Donohue. I’m pleased to give a full endorsement for John Donohue for town of Moreau Town Council.
Preston L Jenkins Jr., Moreau