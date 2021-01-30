Letter to the editor: Donald Trump has many Black friends

Editor:

I'm stunned by the accusations put forth by David Bunn. These race relations you speak of have undoubtedly improved over two centuries, beginning with President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, the three-fifth's Compromise, and as our nation moved westward, no territory was allowed to have slaves.

Lyndon B. Johnson passed the Civil Rights Voting Act. Republicans supported it by a greater percentage than the Democrats. That law was expanded to include other protections. Martin Luther King exhorted that Black people need to measure their worth by the "content of their character" not by the "color of their skin."

You say President Trump is a racist. Your opinion all by itself does not make it true. Give me one example of his racial insensitivity. He has many Black friends.

You also call him a narcissistic sociopath. Again, your opinion alone doesn't make it so. President Trump sure helped millions of people get out of poverty and climb the ladder of success. Lowest unemployment in history for minority groups. Highest wage growth for Black people from the historical average of $1.65/hr to $3.25/hr.