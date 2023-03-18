No matter the color of your skin, your gender, or the logo on your hat, one of the most common regrets people have when they are on their deathbed is that they worked too much. We question if the sacrifices to our health and relationships were worth it. One day we’ll come to a point when we take off our work shoes for the very last time. Thankfully we have Social Security and Medicare there for us when we no longer do paid work or have employer-sponsored healthcare. These two programs have been available to every American born in the 20th century. I don’t like that some politicians are talking about cutting Social Security and Medicare including sneaky cuts by raising the eligibility age for both programs. It makes me feel that these politicians think the solution is us dying before we get to use our earned benefits so the money can be redirected elsewhere. Someone you love depends on Social Security and Medicare. I encourage you to call your member of Congress today. Tell them you don’t want them to raise the age or make other sneaky cuts to Social Security & Medicare.