Letter to the editor: Don't be fooled by politicians

Editor:
The issue of impeachment was probably dangerous waters for someone involved in politics. While most of the area voters were probably strongly against impeachment, there were a large number of voters who were in favor of impeachment. What is a politician to do? Let’s hope prospective politicians don’t follow the path of wannabe congresswoman Tedra Cobb.
Initially, Cobb refused to take a position one way or another on this central issue of the congressional campaign. Even though certain media outlets were hounding her for her position, she refused to take a stance for quite some time. After receiving millions in donations from non-district, highly partisan donors such as Rosie O’Donnell, Cobb finally announced in December that she was in favor of impeachment.
Then, although it was not reported in The Post-Star, Cobb completely flipped-flopped her position and indicated that she would vote against impeachment (see Times Union article dated 2/5/2020). After seeing Cobb flip-flop twice on this single issue, my guess is she would flip-flop again and join the various Democratic white-shirted puppets following their leader Nancy Pelosi as seen at the State of Union address, if the voters of this area were ever gullible enough to vote Cobb into office.
The voters of the area were fooled before by former representative Kirsten Gillibrand who claimed to have been an opponent of illegal immigration and a supporter of the Second Amendment while running for Congress here and then completely flip-flopped on such issues after becoming a senator.
Having been fooled by one such flip-flopper, I hope that the voters of this area don’t get hoodwinked by another flip-flopper, which Tedra Cobb clearly is. Once a flip-flopper, always a flip-flopper.
Robert Winn, Granville