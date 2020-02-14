Letter to the editor: Don't be fooled by politicians

Editor:

The issue of impeachment was probably dangerous waters for someone involved in politics. While most of the area voters were probably strongly against impeachment, there were a large number of voters who were in favor of impeachment. What is a politician to do? Let’s hope prospective politicians don’t follow the path of wannabe congresswoman Tedra Cobb.

Initially, Cobb refused to take a position one way or another on this central issue of the congressional campaign. Even though certain media outlets were hounding her for her position, she refused to take a stance for quite some time. After receiving millions in donations from non-district, highly partisan donors such as Rosie O’Donnell, Cobb finally announced in December that she was in favor of impeachment.

Then, although it was not reported in The Post-Star, Cobb completely flipped-flopped her position and indicated that she would vote against impeachment (see Times Union article dated 2/5/2020). After seeing Cobb flip-flop twice on this single issue, my guess is she would flip-flop again and join the various Democratic white-shirted puppets following their leader Nancy Pelosi as seen at the State of Union address, if the voters of this area were ever gullible enough to vote Cobb into office.